Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: Reuters
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: Reuters
Aviation
Economy /  Global Economy

Boeing 737 MAX to return to China’s skies by ‘beginning of next year’ but more changes still needed

  • The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued an airworthiness directive for the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded in China since March 2019, on Thursday
  • Further changes are still needed before the grounding order on the aircraft, which is a key part of the phase-one deal, is lifted

Topic |   Aviation
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:14pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: Reuters
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE