Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX to return to China’s skies by ‘beginning of next year’ but more changes still needed
- The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued an airworthiness directive for the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded in China since March 2019, on Thursday
- Further changes are still needed before the grounding order on the aircraft, which is a key part of the phase-one deal, is lifted
Topic | Aviation
Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. Photo: Reuters