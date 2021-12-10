British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) spoke with Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) spoke with Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK, China agree to resume annual economic dialogue in same week London confirms Winter Olympic boycott

  • The 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue will take place next year, with the annual engagement mechanism having not taken place for the last two years
  • Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua spoke with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:36pm, 10 Dec, 2021

