British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) spoke with Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK, China agree to resume annual economic dialogue in same week London confirms Winter Olympic boycott
- The 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue will take place next year, with the annual engagement mechanism having not taken place for the last two years
- Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua spoke with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday
Topic | China-UK relations
