The railway network between Europe and China is a key component of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to link Asia, Europe and Africa with a network of ports, motorways and railways. Photo: EPA
China-Europe rail trade set for infrastructure upgrade, with container traffic up 30 per cent

  • China Development Bank will provide additional funding support to upgrade the China Railway Express, which links 89 Chinese cities with 23 countries in Europe
  • According to China Railway, 13,817 trains carried 1.33 million 20-foot equivalent units along the route in the first 11 months of the year

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 10:30pm, 30 Dec, 2021

