The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), comprising 15 member countries – including China and covering approximately 30 per cent of the world’s population and global gross domestic product – took effect for most members on January 1. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is RCEP, the world’s largest free trade deal that is under way?
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement took effect for most of the 15 member countries on January 1
- It is the world’s largest free trade agreement, as it covers nearly a third of the global population and about 30 per cent of its global gross domestic product
