According to Forbes, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was the world’s richest for the fourth year running in 2021, worth US$177 billion, followed by Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters
World’s rich thrived, doubled fortunes to US$1.5 trillion, as coronavirus pushed millions into poverty, Oxfam says
- Oxfam’s Inequality Kills study shows that billionaires have seen a record surge in their wealth during the coronavirus pandemic
- The 10 richest people in the world have boosted their fortunes by US$15,000 a second or US$1.3 billion a day during the pandemic, according to the study
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
