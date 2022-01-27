The World Trade Organization says China has the right to impose tariffs on US$645 million of US goods. Photo: AP
China tells US ‘stop looking for excuses’, correct trade wrongdoings after WTO ruling
- The World Trade Organization authorised Beijing to impose compensatory tariffs against the US following a decade-long case centred on alleged subsidies
- China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the US imposed on 22 Chinese products from solar panels to steel wire between 2008-12
Topic | US-China trade war
