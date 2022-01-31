The US Federal Reserve last week signalled it is likely to raise interest rates in March. Photo: Xinhua
China urged don’t dismiss ‘negative impact’ of US interest rate cut out of hand
- The US central bank last week signalled it is likely to raise interest rates in March, while also reaffirming its plans to end its bond purchases
- Li Yang, a former vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Social Science, responded to a series of recent comments by people worried about the looming US policy changes
Topic | US Federal Reserve
The US Federal Reserve last week signalled it is likely to raise interest rates in March. Photo: Xinhua