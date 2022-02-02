In the deal signed by former president Donald Trump in January 2020, China pledged to increase purchases of US farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by US$200 billion above 2017 levels during 2020 and 2021. Photo: Xinhua
US says ‘clear’ China hasn’t met trade deal commitments, with ‘unflinchingly honest’ talks ongoing
- China pledged to increase purchases of US farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by US$200 billion above 2017 levels during 2020 and 2021
- But deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi said on Tuesday that ‘it is really clear that the Chinese haven’t met their commitment’ under the phase-one trade deal.
