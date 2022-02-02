Expansion of China’s factory activities slowed in January amid repeated Covid-19 outbreaks and the seasonal disruption to production ahead of the Lunar New Year. Photo: AP
China’s coronavirus flare-ups possible ‘headache’ for global supply chains, Omicron variant still a factor
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.1 in January, down from 50.3 in December
- US manufacturing activity fell to a 14-month low in January amid an outbreak of Covid-19 cases
Topic | China manufacturing
Expansion of China’s factory activities slowed in January amid repeated Covid-19 outbreaks and the seasonal disruption to production ahead of the Lunar New Year. Photo: AP