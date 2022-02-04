Russia is China’s third largest gas supplier and Moscow had already been strengthening its ties with China. Photo: Reuters
Russia is China’s third largest gas supplier and Moscow had already been strengthening its ties with China. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

China, Russia enhance ‘growing energy partnership’ with gas deal during Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin meeting

  • President Xi Jinping met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday in Beijing ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics
  • A series of agreements were confirmed, including a deal for Russia to supply China with 10 billion cubic metres (353 billion square feet) of gas per year via a new pipeline

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Kandy WongLaura Zhou
Kandy Wong and Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:35pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia is China’s third largest gas supplier and Moscow had already been strengthening its ties with China. Photo: Reuters
Russia is China’s third largest gas supplier and Moscow had already been strengthening its ties with China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE