China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the Baltic nation of 2.8 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s ‘substantial trade interest’ pushes it to join EU’s WTO dispute with China over Lithuania curbs
- Australia has officially requested to be included in consultations as part of the European Union’s dispute with China over Beijing’s alleged trade curbs on Lithuania
- Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States have also requested to be included in the dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO)
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
