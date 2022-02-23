China faces “limited” damage from looming Western sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin, right, recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine this week, analysts say. Photo: AP
China faces “limited” damage from looming Western sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin, right, recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine this week, analysts say. Photo: AP
Economy /  Global Economy

Ukraine crisis: China’s economy faces ‘minimal’ fallout from sanctions on Russia, despite close ties

  • Russia’s escalation of the Ukraine crisis has drawn swift global condemnation and a narrow set of sanctions from the US
  • Analysts say the impact of further Western sanctions on Russia-China economic cooperation is likely to be ‘limited’

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China faces “limited” damage from looming Western sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin, right, recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine this week, analysts say. Photo: AP
China faces “limited” damage from looming Western sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin, right, recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine this week, analysts say. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE