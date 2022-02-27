The phase-one trade deal was formally signed on January 15, 2020, by Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, with its provisions taking effect one month later. Photo: Xinhua
US-China trade war: was the phase-one trade deal a ‘historic failure’, and what’s next?
- The US and China signed their long-awaited phase-one trade deal in January 2020, with China agreeing to buy an additional US$200 billion worth of goods and services
- But according to a report, China bought only 57 per cent of the US exports it had committed to purchase over the two years of the deal
