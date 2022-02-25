Western nations have so far resisted cutting Russia off from the swift financial messaging system. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
What is swift and what would happen if Russia was banned?
- About 300 Russian financial institutions, including many that have been sanctioned, use the swift financial messaging system
- Banning Russia from swift would mean its banks can no longer use it to make or receive payments with foreign financial institutions
Topic | China-Russia relations
Western nations have so far resisted cutting Russia off from the swift financial messaging system. Photo: Reuters