Western nations have so far resisted cutting Russia off from the swift financial messaging system. Photo: Reuters
Western nations have so far resisted cutting Russia off from the swift financial messaging system. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

Explainer |
What is swift and what would happen if Russia was banned?

  • About 300 Russian financial institutions, including many that have been sanctioned, use the swift financial messaging system
  • Banning Russia from swift would mean its banks can no longer use it to make or receive payments with foreign financial institutions

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Western nations have so far resisted cutting Russia off from the swift financial messaging system. Photo: Reuters
Western nations have so far resisted cutting Russia off from the swift financial messaging system. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE