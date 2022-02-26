Business owners in America’s Chinatowns are grappling with supply shortages for Chinese imports. Photo: AP
Economy /  Global Economy

US Chinatowns running short of tea, Tsingtao, stuffed pandas as supply chain snags disrupt imports

  • Supply shortages have hit Chinatowns across the US especially hard because they rely on Chinese goods
  • Shipping container shortages, port congestion and pandemic-driven factory slowdowns have all weighed on supply

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 2:26pm, 26 Feb, 2022

