How far China will support Russia during the Ukraine crisis is being closely watched by the international community. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: China walks ‘diplomatic tightrope’, but impact of sanctions on Russia seen as ‘limited’ for bilateral trade

  • China has called for restraint from all sides and opposed unilateral sanctions, while saying it will continue trade with both Russia and Ukraine
  • Analysts say China is likely to support Russia financially and through trade, though if the situation escalates Beijing may ‘rethink its position’

Kandy Wong in Hong Kong Frank Tang in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:45pm, 25 Feb, 2022

