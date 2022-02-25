How far China will support Russia during the Ukraine crisis is being closely watched by the international community. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: China walks ‘diplomatic tightrope’, but impact of sanctions on Russia seen as ‘limited’ for bilateral trade
- China has called for restraint from all sides and opposed unilateral sanctions, while saying it will continue trade with both Russia and Ukraine
- Analysts say China is likely to support Russia financially and through trade, though if the situation escalates Beijing may ‘rethink its position’
