China’s crude imports fell by 5.3 per cent in 2021, while its reliance on overseas oil fell by 1.6 percentage points to 72 per cent, representing the first time both figures had fallen since 2001. Photo: Xinhua
Ukraine crisis seen as wake-up call for China’s energy security, Beijing ‘unlikely’ to release oil reserves
- Benchmark Brent crude oil prices topped US$100 per barrel for the first time since September 2014 on Thursday after Russia launched attacks on Ukraine
- US President Joe Biden said Washington was working with other countries on a coordinated release from global strategic oil reserves
Topic | Ukraine
