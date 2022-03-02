Commonwealth Bank of Australia has sold 10 per cent of its stake in the Bank of Hangzhou amid bilateral tensions between China and Australia.
Australia’s biggest bank scales back stake in Chinese lender amid continuing bilateral tension
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia has sold 10 per cent of its stake in the Bank of Hangzhou, in a move many attribute to worsening trade relations
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia is the latest to reduce its stake in a Chinese bank, even as US and Europeans try to get deeper into the market
Topic | China-Australia relations
