Banning Russia from the Swift financial messaging system may increase use of China’s alternative CIPS network. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine invasion: Swift ban, sanctions cut Russian economy from the world. Will China’s yuan payment system offer a lifeline?

  • Sanctions on Moscow are likely to accelerate connection and transactions between Chinese and Russian payment systems
  • But cooperation between China’s central bank and its Russian counterpart could threaten the Chinese economy, analysts warn

Kandy Wong and Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:30pm, 1 Mar, 2022

