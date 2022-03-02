China claims Australia unfairly imposed anti-dumping tariffs on imports of wind towers, stainless steel sinks and railway wheels between 2014 and 2019, with the case now set to be heard before a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute-settlement panel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: Canberra to ‘robustly defend’ itself in WTO case after Beijing escalates tariff dispute

  • The World Trade Organization (WTO) has agreed to establish a dispute-settlement panel to address Beijing’s complaint against Australia
  • Australia imposed anti-dumping tariffs on imports of wind towers, stainless steel sinks and railway wheels between 2014 and 2019

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 4:49am, 2 Mar, 2022

