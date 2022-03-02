China could provide a financial lifeline to Russia if Beijing decides to buck Western efforts to cut its strategic partner out of the global financial system. Photo: AFP
Russia’s US$140 billion of Chinese bond holdings are ‘major foreign assets’, could be used to skirt sanctions
- Bank of Russia could hold US$80 billion of yuan debt, while the National Wealth Fund is estimated to own US$60 billion, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group
- The total represents almost a quarter of foreign ownership in China’s domestic bond market, according to their estimates
Topic | China-Russia relations
