Beijing is now trying to maintain “normal” trade with both Russia and Ukraine, commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China, Russia trade continues despite Western sanctions, but Beijing ‘will not ride to the rescue’
- State-owned Shandong Expressway Minsheng Group bought 50 carriages of barley from Russia, which was transported by the China-Europe railway lines
- A train carrying 747 tonnes (747,000kg) of goods left Liaoning province for Russia despite sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and their allies
Topic | China-Russia relations
Beijing is now trying to maintain “normal” trade with both Russia and Ukraine, commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday. Photo: AP