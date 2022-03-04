Beijing is now trying to maintain “normal” trade with both Russia and Ukraine, commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Economy /  Global Economy

China, Russia trade continues despite Western sanctions, but Beijing ‘will not ride to the rescue’

  • State-owned Shandong Expressway Minsheng Group bought 50 carriages of barley from Russia, which was transported by the China-Europe railway lines
  • A train carrying 747 tonnes (747,000kg) of goods left Liaoning province for Russia despite sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and their allies

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 2:56am, 4 Mar, 2022

Beijing is now trying to maintain “normal” trade with both Russia and Ukraine, commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday. Photo: AP
