The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logisital cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is the China-Europe Railway Express, and how much pressure is it under from the Ukraine crisis?
- The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logistical cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative
- It provides an alternative to container shipping for transporting Chinese manufactured goods to Europe via Russia
Topic | China trade
The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logisital cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua