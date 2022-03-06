The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logisital cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logisital cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
Economy /  Global Economy

Explainer |
What is the China-Europe Railway Express, and how much pressure is it under from the Ukraine crisis?

  • The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logistical cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • It provides an alternative to container shipping for transporting Chinese manufactured goods to Europe via Russia

Topic |   China trade
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 3:00am, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logisital cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
The China-Europe Railway Express, or China Railway Express (CRE), is key logisital cog in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE