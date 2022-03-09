Justin Lin Yifu is a former World Bank vice-president who is now a professor at Peking University. Photo: Simon Song
Ukraine invasion won’t dent China’s push to surpass US, become top economy by 2030: Beijing adviser Justin Lin Yifu
- Former World Bank vice-president Justin Lin Yifu reiterated his estimate this week that China will become the world’s top economy by 2030
- Overseas investors did sell 67 billion yuan (US$10.6 billion) worth of Chinese bonds last month, taking their holdings to 3.67 trillion yuan (US$580 billion)
Topic | China GDP
