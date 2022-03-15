The Zhoushan plant, used for installing interiors before delivery, opened in December 2018, a few months before a second fatal 737 MAX crash led China to ground the model. Photo: Getty Images
Boeing 737 MAX en route to China for first delivery in 3 years since fatal crashes led to grounding
- The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded in China for three years after two fatal crashes, but has conducted a number of earlier test flights
- Flight tracking websites showed the plane, painted in the livery of Shanghai Airlines – a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines – was heading to Hawaii
Topic | Aviation
