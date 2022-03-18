China scooped up 200,000 metric tonnes of corn last week for shipment in the season beginning September 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
China ramps up US corn purchases as Ukraine war puts supplies at risk
- China scooped up 200,000 metric tonnes of corn last week for shipment in the season beginning September 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture
- China was also the leading buyer of US soybeans, picking up more than 800,000 tonnes
