China scooped up 200,000 metric tonnes of corn last week for shipment in the season beginning September 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
Economy /  Global Economy

China ramps up US corn purchases as Ukraine war puts supplies at risk

  • China scooped up 200,000 metric tonnes of corn last week for shipment in the season beginning September 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture
  • China was also the leading buyer of US soybeans, picking up more than 800,000 tonnes

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:37am, 18 Mar, 2022

