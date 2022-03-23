Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang. Photo: Kyodo
China, US urged to improve agricultural ‘bright spot’ to ‘inject new impetus’ in Beijing, Washington relations
- Agriculture was the major component that made up China’s purchase commitments under the phase-one trade deal, which expired at the end of last year
- China fell over 40 per cent short of the overall target under the two-year deal, but agriculture purchases are reported to have reached 83 per cent
