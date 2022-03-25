China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735, which crashed in the Guangxi autonomous region on Monday, was a Boeing 737-800, which is an older version of the 737 MAX. Photo: Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX still key to restoring confidence in China as US aerospace giant faces ‘challenging times’
- China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735, which crashed the Guangxi autonomous region on Monday, was a Boeing 737-800
- Boeing is still trying to regain confidence within the Chinese market after the 737 MAX was grounded in 2019 after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia
China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735, which crashed in the Guangxi autonomous region on Monday, was a Boeing 737-800, which is an older version of the 737 MAX. Photo: Reuters