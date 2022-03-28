South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders rank among the industry’s top players, particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Photo: Reuters
South Korean shipbuilders weigh US$6.5 billion cost of Ukraine crisis, but could China reap the benefits?
- South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders rank among the industry’s top players, but the industry is under pressure from the coronavirus and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Korean firms face the risk of delayed payments after Seoul backed Western sanctions against Russia, while Chinese firms could benefit from Beijing’s stance
