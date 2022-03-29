China’s trade with Russia could be boosted as smaller private Chinese firms look to fill the void left as many Western companies have pulled out of Russia. Photo: Getty Images
China’s private firms see Russia as land of opportunity, up for grabs amid West’s exodus
- But experts say China’s state-owned enterprises are likely to remain cautious, worried about the potential diplomatic fallout of running afoul of Western sanctions on Russia
- Smaller businesses may be more likely to take the advice of China’s ambassador to Russia, to ‘fill the void in the Russian market’
Topic | China-Russia relations
