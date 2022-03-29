China’s trade with Russia could be boosted as smaller private Chinese firms look to fill the void left as many Western companies have pulled out of Russia. Photo: Getty Images
China’s trade with Russia could be boosted as smaller private Chinese firms look to fill the void left as many Western companies have pulled out of Russia. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s private firms see Russia as land of opportunity, up for grabs amid West’s exodus

  • But experts say China’s state-owned enterprises are likely to remain cautious, worried about the potential diplomatic fallout of running afoul of Western sanctions on Russia
  • Smaller businesses may be more likely to take the advice of China’s ambassador to Russia, to ‘fill the void in the Russian market’

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 5:00am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s trade with Russia could be boosted as smaller private Chinese firms look to fill the void left as many Western companies have pulled out of Russia. Photo: Getty Images
China’s trade with Russia could be boosted as smaller private Chinese firms look to fill the void left as many Western companies have pulled out of Russia. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE