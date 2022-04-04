The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which supervises the shipping industry, has maintained a negative stance on the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s retaliation to South Korea’s planned fines for alleged collusion to fix freight rates feared
- South Korea’s antitrust watchdog sent its review report last month to around 20 shipping companies from South Korea, China and Japan over alleged collusion to fix freight rates
- Beijing sent letters in May and July last year to the Korean government, expressing its concerns over the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s investigation
