The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which supervises the shipping industry, has maintained a negative stance on the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s retaliation to South Korea’s planned fines for alleged collusion to fix freight rates feared

  • South Korea’s antitrust watchdog sent its review report last month to around 20 shipping companies from South Korea, China and Japan over alleged collusion to fix freight rates
  • Beijing sent letters in May and July last year to the Korean government, expressing its concerns over the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s investigation

Korea Times

Updated: 3:30pm, 4 Apr, 2022

