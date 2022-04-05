Chinese homebuyers are increasingly looking for properties in Florida, especially Orlando and Miami. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese homebuyers are increasingly looking for properties in Florida, especially Orlando and Miami. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  Global Economy

Why Florida is a hotspot for Chinese homebuyers; Miami, Orlando among the top 6 US city choices

  • Florida, especially Miami and Orlando, is attracting interest from Chinese homebuyers, especially those who already live in the United States
  • A combination of low prices and high-end properties have helped attract US$5.1 billion worth of property deals with foreign buyers in 2021

Topic |   International Property
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 12:11am, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese homebuyers are increasingly looking for properties in Florida, especially Orlando and Miami. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese homebuyers are increasingly looking for properties in Florida, especially Orlando and Miami. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE