China and Russia have developed increasingly close ties in recent years, and as recently as February announced a “no limits” partnership, and China has refused to condemn Russia’s action in Ukraine or call it an invasion. Photo: Reuters
China state oil refiners ‘cautious’ of new Russian oil as Western sanctions mount over Ukraine invasion
- Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), PetroChina and Sinochem have stayed on the sidelines in trading fresh Russian cargoes for May loadings
- Chinese state-owned firms do not wish to be seen as openly supporting Moscow by buying extra volumes of oil after sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union
Topic | China-Russia relations
China and Russia have developed increasingly close ties in recent years, and as recently as February announced a “no limits” partnership, and China has refused to condemn Russia’s action in Ukraine or call it an invasion. Photo: Reuters