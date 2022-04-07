China’s aviation regulator in early December provided airlines with a list of fixes required before its return to commercial flying, which it predicted would occur by the beginning of this year. So far, however, there have been only test flights. Photo: AFP
Boeing 737 MAX resumes China journey amid uncertainty over return, set to land in Shanghai
- A Boeing 737 MAX meant for China Eastern Airlines subsidiary Shanghai Airlines had been stuck on the ground in Guam since March 15 due to a minor technical issue
- It comes more than three weeks after the first MAX bound for a Chinese customer since a 2019 grounding began its journey to Boeing’s completion plant in Zhoushan
