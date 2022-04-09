China and Australia’s political tensions have resulted in increased Australian exports to the US, but not enough to cover the loss of trade with China. Photo: David Gray/Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: US exports ease the pain of China trade reduction, but not enough
- Australia is seeing growth in its exports to the US, totalling US$1 billion a month, but that is not enough to offset the drop of trade with China
- Yellow Tail wine sends half of its global trade to the US, other US imports from Australia include beef, grain, metals and medical instruments
