Trade with China totalled US$318 million in 2021, down by 41 per cent from the previous year and by 90 per cent from levels before the pandemic, according to China Customs data. Photo: Shutterstock
China, North Korea trade recovering after Covid-induced border closures, but exports still ‘spell trouble’
- North Korea’s trade with China totalled US$318 million in 2021, down by 41 per cent from the previous year and by 90 per cent from levels before the coronavirus
- Last year’s total was the lowest Kim Jong-un assumed leadership in December 2011 after the reclusive state closed its border to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
Topic | China trade
