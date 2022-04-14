In March, China’s trade with Russia rose 12.76 per cent year on year to US$ 11.67 billion, while the growth in the country’s total imports and exports was 6.1 per cent, according to Chinese customs data. Photo: AFP
China vows ‘necessary measures’ to defend investors amid Western pressure to take sides in Russia-Ukraine war
- China has called for diplomacy and negotiation over the conflict and has sought to maintain normal trade relations with both countries
- China’s imports from Russia rose by 26.39 per cent to US$7.84 billion despite Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February
Topic | China-Russia relations
