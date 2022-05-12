The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean officials affirmed their commitment to using support measures, which they did not specify, for maintaining financial market stability and long-tem fiscal sustainability. Photo: AP
Japan, China, South Korea ‘on guard against heightening risks’ to regional economic outlook
- Finance ministers and central bank governors from Japan, China and South Korea warned of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine
- China’s central bank also made stabilising economic growth a top priority and said that it will step up support for weak sectors, according to deputy governor Chen Yulu
