Beijing has maintained a relationship with Naypyidaw after last year’s coup, highlighted by Foreign Minister Wang Yi meeting counterpart U Wunna Maung Lwin in April. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Chinese firms warned over ‘vulnerable’ overseas projects after Myanmar military junta cancels tenders, blacklists
- Myanmar’s military regime is reported to have cancelled tenders relating to 26 solar power projects, the majority of which involved Chinese investment
- Firms have been blacklisted for ‘breaching tender regulations’ after 29 tenders were invited under the now-ousted National League for Democracy government in 2020
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Beijing has maintained a relationship with Naypyidaw after last year’s coup, highlighted by Foreign Minister Wang Yi meeting counterpart U Wunna Maung Lwin in April. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs