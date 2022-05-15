A phase-one trade deal between the two sides was signed in January 2020, but China bought less than 60 per cent of the US exports it had committed to over the two years of the agreement. Photo: Xinhua
US-China trade war: timeline of key dates and events since July 2018
- The US-China trade war began in July 2018, eventually leading to tariffs on some US$550 billion of Chinese goods and US$185 billion of US goods
- A phase-one trade deal was signed in January 2020, but China bought less than 60 per cent of the US exports it had committed to over the two years of the agreement
