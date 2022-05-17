Western nations are increasingly concerned about China’s willingness to use trade as a weapon. Photo: Reuters.
Western nations are increasingly concerned about China’s willingness to use trade as a weapon. Photo: Reuters.
Ukraine war propels ‘multilateral momentum’ on China-focused ‘Nato for trade’, experts say

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine will result in trade becoming more regional or alliance-based as opposed to global, which has long benefited China’s economy, experts say
  • The US and European Union are already forging ahead with a coalition to govern use of advanced technology, which could hasten technology decoupling with China

Amanda Lee in Beijingand Kandy Wong in Hong Kong

Updated: 5:41am, 17 May, 2022

