The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China says the costs of decoupling would be significant and generate no clear winners. Photo: AP
US-China decoupling: k
- The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China says the costs of decoupling would be significant and generate no clear winners
- AmCham China recommended that both the Washington and Beijing separate issues of national security and identify barriers to guide bilateral competition in other spheres
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China says the costs of decoupling would be significant and generate no clear winners. Photo: AP