New South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has shown an interest in joining the group, and is expected to announce his government’s intention to join the framework when he meets Biden in Seoul on Saturday, according to a Chosun newspaper report. Photo: DPA
Joe Biden’s IPEF economic pivot seen as ‘cold war strategy’, bringing China ‘sharp challenges’
- US President Joe Biden is set to kick off the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) during his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan which starts on Friday
- The framework focuses on trade, supply chain resiliency, the digital economy, infrastructure, technology, decarbonisation, clean energy, tax and anti-corruption
