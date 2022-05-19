Canadian seed exports to China have fallen from US$2.8 billion in 2018 to US$800 million in 2019, US$1.4 billion in 2020 and US$1.8 billion in 2021, according to the Canola Council of Canada. Photo: Reuters
China lifts 3-year ban on Canadian canola seed imports, Ottawa says, hailed as ‘positive step forward’
- China suspended imports of canola seeds from Richardson International and Viterra in March 2019 due to the detection of pests
- It also made shipments from other Canadian firms subject to enhanced inspections
