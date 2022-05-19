Treasury Wine Estates is taking advantage of China’s wine region (pictured), and later this year will see the release of its first made-in-China wine for the domestic market. Photo: Penfolds
China-Australia relations: made-in-China Penfolds wine to bypass Beijing’s tariffs
- Treasury Wine Estates will release its first Penfolds wine made in China for the domestic Chinese market in the second half of 2022
- China officially applied duties of between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent on Australian wines in containers of up to two litres in March 2021, until 2026
