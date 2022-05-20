China is by far South Korea’s largest trading partner, accounting for 25 per cent of total trade last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Economy /  Global Economy

South Korea looks to break China import dependence and establish ‘supply chain alliances’

  • South Korea under president Yoon Suk-yeol is seeking to diversify trade away from China and boost ties with other economies in the Indo-Pacific
  • But South Korea’s dependence on Chinese imports, especially those used in its world-leading electronics sector, will be hard to break

Kim Bo-eun
Kim Bo-eun

Updated: 8:15am, 20 May, 2022

