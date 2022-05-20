China is by far South Korea’s largest trading partner, accounting for 25 per cent of total trade last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea looks to break China import dependence and establish ‘supply chain alliances’
- South Korea under president Yoon Suk-yeol is seeking to diversify trade away from China and boost ties with other economies in the Indo-Pacific
- But South Korea’s dependence on Chinese imports, especially those used in its world-leading electronics sector, will be hard to break
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China is by far South Korea’s largest trading partner, accounting for 25 per cent of total trade last year. Photo: AFP