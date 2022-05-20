China has used a variety of trade and bureaucratic tools to bar the likes of Australian barley, beef, wine, lobsters and coal from entering its market since 2020 after Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. Illustration: Henry Wong
China-Australia relations: Canberra’s ‘fear of looking weak’ hints at no relief for exporters
- China has used a variety of trade and bureaucratic tools to bar the likes of Australian barley, beef, wine, lobsters and coal from entering its market since 2020
- Diplomatic relationship between the two countries have remained on the rocks since, with Saturday’s election result unlikely to change Canberra’s approach to China
