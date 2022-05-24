US Trade Representative Katherine Tai would not say whether the administration would remove the tariffs, or give a time frame for making a decision. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

US keeping ‘eye on the ball’ on China tariffs, removal must be ‘strategic’, trade chief says

  • US President Joe Biden on Monday said he is considering removing some of the tariffs and would talk with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
  • The Biden administration earlier this month also took the first step toward a r eview of tariffs on more than US$300 billion in Chinese imports

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:05am, 24 May, 2022

