US Trade Representative Katherine Tai would not say whether the administration would remove the tariffs, or give a time frame for making a decision. Photo: Reuters
US keeping ‘eye on the ball’ on China tariffs, removal must be ‘strategic’, trade chief says
- US President Joe Biden on Monday said he is considering removing some of the tariffs and would talk with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
- The Biden administration earlier this month also took the first step toward a r eview of tariffs on more than US$300 billion in Chinese imports
