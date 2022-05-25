Port workers watch as a crane lifts sugar sacks on the docks at Brazil’s main ocean port in Santos. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: China on alert as sugar shortage signals new front in global food crisis
- Several nations have moved to limit sugar exports since the war in Ukraine started, fearful about food security as global agricultural prices rise
- As countries move to restrict supply, China’s agricultural ministry has cut its forecast for domestic sugar output in the current marketing year
