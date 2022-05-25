Port workers watch as a crane lifts sugar sacks on the docks at Brazil’s main ocean port in Santos. Photo: Reuters
Port workers watch as a crane lifts sugar sacks on the docks at Brazil’s main ocean port in Santos. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

Ukraine war: China on alert as sugar shortage signals new front in global food crisis

  • Several nations have moved to limit sugar exports since the war in Ukraine started, fearful about food security as global agricultural prices rise
  • As countries move to restrict supply, China’s agricultural ministry has cut its forecast for domestic sugar output in the current marketing year

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 4:00pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Port workers watch as a crane lifts sugar sacks on the docks at Brazil’s main ocean port in Santos. Photo: Reuters
Port workers watch as a crane lifts sugar sacks on the docks at Brazil’s main ocean port in Santos. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE