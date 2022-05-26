Many of China’s Gen Z-ers are seeking a work-life balance that does not force them to give up on their dreams. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s Gen Z OK to wait for wealth with record graduates to fight for jobs, US youth less patient
- A record high 10.76 million graduates are set to enter the job market in China this year, but the number of openings has fallen amid high unemployment in 16- 24 age group
- China Generation Z, those born from around 1995 to 2009, are leaning towards a different route than their US counterparts who still crave the American dream
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Many of China’s Gen Z-ers are seeking a work-life balance that does not force them to give up on their dreams. Illustration: Brian Wang